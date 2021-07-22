Beloit woman killed after car plows through corn field, hits tree

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 49-year-old woman, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:02 p.m. in the 5400 block of South County Highway J in LaPrairie Township.

According to police, the woman was driving a GMC Acadia southbound on the road when she went into a ditch, struck a mailbox, drove through a portion of a cornfield, through a yard, across a driveway, and then hit a tree.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where she was pronounced dead.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.