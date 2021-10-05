Beloit woman sentenced after killing man during DUI

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – A Beloit woman will spend the next ten years behind bars after she killed a man while drunk behind the wheel.

27-year-old Alexa Simpson pled guilty to Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle back in July. The crash happened in January near Fourth St. and Maple Ave. in Beloit.

Simpson reportedly hit a car alongside the road, where Chad Raethz was changing a tire. The 24-year-old was killed after he was pinned between the two car.

Once released, Simpson will have to serve five years of extended supervision. She is due back in court in February for a restitution hearing.