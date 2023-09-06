MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Dominique Holsten, 35, was sentenced to spend 30 months in prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine out of her home under the direction of her husband, who was in jail.

Authorities say Depronce Burnett, 38, sold the drugs out of the couple’s home until he was arrested by Beloit Police in September 2021.

From jail, prosecutors said he directed the further drug sales via calls to his wife, Holsten.

She was arrested during a police raid on October 27, 2021.

Judge William Conley awarded Holsten some leniency in his sentencing, noting that she had no prior involvement in drug trafficking and attributed her involvement due to the control and direction of her husband, who has multiple prior drug convictions.

Burnett was sentenced to 11 years in prison on August 8th.