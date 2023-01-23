ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by unknown assailants.

Carruthers was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested after it was discovered she was wanted for prior charges.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the shooting.