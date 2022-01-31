Beloit woman takes action against teen shootings

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Bloodshed in Beloit has kept police officers busy over the last week, as investigators responded to three homicides in four days.

A Beloit community member concerned about the uptick in crime is now looking to make a difference in her city. Wezzy Walker said that she was going down the wrong path at a young age, but someone stepped in and changed her life for the better. She now wants to be that person for Beloit teens, and is hoping that others will join her.

“They don’t have nothing to live for, so they just kill each other,” Walker said.

Walker is sick of sitting back and watching crime happen in her city.

“There’s no more talking, it’s gotta be all action now,” she said. “We can’t keep saying ‘we need to do this..’ no, we’re gonna do it.”

The City of Beloit had three homicides in just for days, so Walker said that, starting now, she is creating a program to focus on kids in the city, aiming to prevent gun violence.

“To let the kids be kids like they in the streets, they don’t even know how to be kids, so just learn how to be a kid. You don’t have to kill, you don’t have to tote guns, you don’t have to do none of that,” Walker said. “Your job is to be a kid and really get the parents involved too, that has to happen.”

While the idea is still in the works, another Beloit program is actively trying to help domestic abuse survivors.

“This movement that the community is bringing fourth, saying, ‘something needs to be done,’ so we’re also definitely feeling that as well,” said Kelsey Hood Christiansen, director of Survivor Empowerment Services- Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit.

The family of the 31-year-old killed on Wednesday said that the man arrested was her boyfriend. Christiansen wants people to know that there is help avaliable.

“We’re feeling that as a service provider and acknowledging that there are a lot more survivors in our community that we want to reach and help, whatever that looks like for them,” Christiansen said.

Walker and Christiansen agreed that awareness is key when it comes to violence.

“Coming forward and saying things need to change and having open discussions on what we feel is the best way to move forward,” Christiansen said.

“Lets come together, lets all work for a peaceful summer,” Walker added. “It’s gotta be peaceful and we can do it.”

Walker wants to see the schools, parents and police come together and start acting instead of talking.