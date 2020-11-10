Beloit woman victim of armed robbery in bar parking lot

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse at gunpoint Sunday night, outside Town Club bar.
According to Beloit Police, the woman was in her vehicle around 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of St. Lawrence Avenue. The victim told police she was approached by a black male wearing a bandana who pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings.
When the woman tried to push the gun away, police say the suspect reached in and took her purse. He then began heading northbound on foot and fired one shot in an unknown direction, police said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
