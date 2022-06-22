BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who walked up to a woman who was sitting in her car and robbed her at gun point.

According to police, the armed robbery happened Monday at 10:15 p.m. while the woman was in her vehicle in the 700 block of Grant Street.

Police say the victim said a black male in all black clothing approached her with a handgun and demanded money. He then fled in a black SUV with temporary license plates, which was last seen headed south on Grant Street before turning west on St. Lawrence Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.