BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The remains of a recently identified WWII soldier are returning to Beloit for a proper burial.

Army Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski will be buried on June 30 at Beloit’s Calvary Cemetery.

Koloski grew up in City Point, Wisconsin. He was killed in action on Jan. 14, 1945, when his unit was ambushed by German forces in France. His body could not be recovered because of the fighting.

Koloski’s name on the “Walls of the Missing” at Epinal American Cemetary will now be marked with a rosette, indicating that he has been found.