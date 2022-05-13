BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has given its final approval to move forward with the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit Casino project.

“The Nation, our partners, and this community have been anticipating this moment for years,” said Vice President Karena Thundercloud. “There’s been some skepticism about the timeline because of the Nation’s reliance on federal processes, but we’ve been confident in the project’s viability and look forward to a bright future for Beloit, the State of Wisconsin, and the Ho-Chunk Nation.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s development is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the City of Beloit.

The planned development is at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads

between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90.

The $405 million gaming and family destination will include a casino, hotel, convention center, and waterpark.

Beloit’s casino is in a race with Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino, which will be built on E. State Street on the premises of the former Clock Tower Resort.

A temporary facility, Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, is now open at 610 N Bell School Road.