Beloit’s Krueger Pool opens

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to take a dip, Krueger Pool opened to the public today.
Swimmers will have to make a reservation to dive in, although day-of reservations can be made between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Fifty swimmers will be let in at one time, for a 90 minute time slot.
Spencer Waite, the pool’s recreation supervisor, says one reason they wanted to open was to prevent people from risky behavior while trying to cool off.
“We have a river that divides our city and if the pool facility is not open, there’s a potential of somebody, that’s not a strong swimmer, might want to go cool off in a river like that, with a current. And that’s just not a good situation to put kids in,” Waite said.
Krueger Pool charges $2 to swim, and reservations can be made by calling 608-364-2877.
