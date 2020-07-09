Beloit’s Krueger Pool opens

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to take a dip, Krueger Pool opened to the public today.

Swimmers will have to make a reservation to dive in, although day-of reservations can be made between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Fifty swimmers will be let in at one time, for a 90 minute time slot.

Spencer Waite, the pool’s recreation supervisor, says one reason they wanted to open was to prevent people from risky behavior while trying to cool off.

“We have a river that divides our city and if the pool facility is not open, there’s a potential of somebody, that’s not a strong swimmer, might want to go cool off in a river like that, with a current. And that’s just not a good situation to put kids in,” Waite said.

Krueger Pool charges $2 to swim, and reservations can be made by calling 608-364-2877.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories