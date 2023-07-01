BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline restaurant celebrated the birthday of an area icon on Saturday.

Lucky Winslow turned 97. A World War II pioneer and popular pin-up girl from Wisconsin, Winslow served as the inspiration behind Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar in Beloit.

The restaurant celebrated with a new burger, prize giveaways and a Lucy look-alike who told captivating stories about her life.

“It’s kind of a Rosie-the-Riveter-type thing,” General Manager Missy Simon said on the legacy of Lucy Winslow. “It’s empowering for women that they held the fort down during the war at home.”

Lucy Winslow was born on July 1, 1926 in the Afton, Wisconsin. As the youngest of seven, she received the nickname “Lucy #7” from her father.

Winslow joined the USO during World War II, helping the wounded and training to become a nurse. She later deployed to France as a nurse.

After returning home, Winslow was recognized for her beauty, and became an iconic “pin-up girl” before eventually opening a restaurant.