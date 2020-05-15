Beloit’s temporary COVID-19 testing sites now open

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit’s temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are up and running on Friday.

This morning, cars lined up at Telfer Park and Krueger Park.

Getting tested is free and takes about 5 minutes.

At his daily briefing on Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker recommended that all essential workers get a free test, even if they are not showing symptoms of the virus, because they may be asymptomatic and still able to spread the infection.

Officials in Beloit are hoping to test around 7,000 people during the week-long event.

Beloit Fire Department Chief Dan Pease said, “We’re learning things new, everyday. Just getting information to understand what the spread is in our community is challenging, so we’re working through that.”

The sites run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

