BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 7-year-old from Belvidere was hit by a car and killed after chasing a ball into the street.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue around 2:33 p.m. Friday for a traffic crash, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

They found a 7-year-old lying unconscious but breathing when they arrived. A preliminary investigation showed that the child had chased a ball into the street when a northbound vehicle hit them.

The child was transported to a hospital in Madison, but died on Monday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” police said in a statement.

The incident is still under investigation.