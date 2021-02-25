Belvidere alderman to be chosen by coin toss after tied vote

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The next Belvidere Ward 2 Alderman will be chosen by a coin toss after each candidate received exactly the same number of votes.

The race between Daniel Arevalo and Natalie Mulhall is tied at 105 to 105 votes, with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Boone County Clerk.

By Illinois statute, the race will be decided by lot — meaning chance will determine the winner. The coin toss will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Boone County Administration Building on Friday, February 26th.