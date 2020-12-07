Belvidere announces COVID-19 relief program for businesses

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Belvidere announced a funding opportunity for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The city said it’s Back to Business in Belvidere program uses funding through the State of Illinois CURES Grant to provide economic support to businesses within its city limits, which have experienced a “significant disruption or temporary closure” due to the pandemic.

“We understand the tremendous strain on our business owners have been under and we intend to utilize these funds to ease some of the burden,” said Mayor Mike Chamberlain. “This grant will help support operating costs needs such as payroll, rent, utilities and aide in replenishing inventory.”

To be eligible for the grant, a business must be located within the Belvidere city limits; be an incorporated, partnership, or sole proprietorship; have been in business prior to January 1st, 2020; earned less than $2.5 million in 2019; be able to document negative businesses financial impact due to COVID-19; and expect to be fully operational after emergency mitigations cease.

Eligible businesses can apply online here.

MORE HEADLINES: