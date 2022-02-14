BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Witnesses at a Belvidere gathering say a 16-year-old teen who was escorted from the property later returned with 3-4 others and fired shots into the house.

According to Belvidere Police, officers were called to the 400 block of Andrews Drive on October 23rd, 2021 for a report of a shooting.

The witnesses said the bullets struck a window on the front of the house, and the suspects fled prior to the police arrival.

On February 9th, 2022, a 16-year-old was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Police are still actively seeking the other suspects involved and classified the crime as an Armed Robbery.