BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be extending its shutdown for another week.

Jodi Tinson, corporate communications at Stellantis, notified workers Tuesday that Stellantis is once again shutting down the plant next week. They are currently under a shut down at the time of this writing.

The car company blamed various supply chain issues plaguing the auto industry last week, as well as the continued microchip shortage for the closures.