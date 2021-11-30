Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down again, starting December 6th

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis has decided to idle the FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant again, from December 6th to 11th, citing the “unprecedented global microchip shortage.”

Hundreds of workers have been off the job for weeks this year, and in October, the company offered 1,100 employees they had the option to relocate to other plants, quit, or be fired.

Many locals hope that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” can breath new life into the Stellantis Assembly Plant.

The company is expected to make decisions within the next six months on which facilities to build or retool to accommodate electric vehicle manufacturing.

Stellantis and Samsung recently partnered to create electric vehicle batteries.

More than 2,000 jobs will have been eliminated from the facility by the end of the year, but officials said that electric vehicles can bring some of those jobs back to Boone County.