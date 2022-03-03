BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis said the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be put on a production halt once again, beginning Monday, March 7th.

Workers will be on hiatus for five days due to various supply chain issues and microchip shortages that have been plaguing the automobile industry, according to the company.

Stellantis says they are working with suppliers to resolve the issue.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares laid out the company’s long-term strategic plan for investors on Monday, which called for a shift to electric vehicles worldwide within the next decade.

Beyond saying that existing plants would be modified to produce electric vehicles, Tavares did not specifically mention any plans for the Belvidere plant, which currently manufactures the Jeep Cherokee.