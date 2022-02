BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new scam is affecting the Belvidere area, and it has to do with residents’ phones.

Belvidere police are telling people that there is a text scam circulating. Scammers are reportedly identifying themselves as being from the City of Belvidere.

Those who get a text should not answer or click on any links. Police said that government agencies generally do not contact people over text message.

Anyone with concerns about a message should contact the City or police.