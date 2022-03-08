BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A deadly fire in Garden Prairie left five people dead and six without a home.

It happened early Monday morning on Fleming Road. Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce said that one child, two young teenagers and two adults died. Their bodies were recovered inside the home, and six others were rescued and taken to the hospital.

One local business is now collecting donations, with the help of the community, to support the family. Bob Grottke, owner of Tom and Jerry’s, said that he has been in contact with the family, and that as of right now they need men’s clothing and other daily essentials, including anything for a 9-month-old baby.

“My daughter was like, ‘you’re going to be turning 21, what are you thinking?’ Her response was, ‘I have my whole life in front of me, it’s going to be great,'” Grottke said. “And then just to come to Monday and have that just taken away from you is just unbelievable.”

Grottke said that the 21-year-old victim was an employee.

“And so of course that got us involved, because we immediately know the needs,” Grottke said. “She had a little child as well that was in the fire which did survive, and so there’s immediate needs for the children, for the family, for the survivors and even the ones who are in the hospital.”

The business put out a call to the community to help meet those urgent needs.

“Their vehicles were burnt, their clothes were burnt, their phones, everything you can imagine was burnt in this fire,” Grottke said.

With six family members surviving the fire, the need is not gone, according to Grottke.

“We have two family members who were released from the hospital, 2 men. One wears a 3x and the other wears an extra large,” he said. “Our employee that we lost in the fire, her daughter at 9-months-old has nothing, everything that you would need to transport a baby, feed a baby, clothe a baby. She wears a size 4 diaper, certainly needs formulas and those types of things just to get through the next couple of days.”

Items can bee dropped off at any of the Tom and Jerry’s in the area. Grottke will bring boxes over to the family Tuesday night, but they will keep collecting. The 9-month-old baby girl is in need for clothes, formula, diapers, bedding, bassinet and other items that babies require. The formula she needs is Enfamil infant formula “A.R.”

The surviving men are in need of 3X and XL t-shirts and shirts, as well as jeans, socks, etc. Needed pant sizes are 36X32 and 33X32.

There is also a GoFundMe that was started by family of the victims.