Belvidere business owner says they are booming after COVID-19 relief loan

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. For others, federal aid has helped keep their doors open. We spoke with a Belvidere business owner who says a loan has helped her now thriving business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some small businesses to close, but one Belvidere business is booming. Part of the reason owner of RBG Janitorial Services says is a $150,000 loan she got to keep going.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is available to small businesses who have lost money directly related to COVID-19.

“This was the small business administration providing capital in order to keep businesses moving in order to keep jobs. We were able to hire, use that to buy the equipment that is necessary for battling Covid right now and also to hire back office people,” said RBG Janitorial Services Owner Eva Kretchmar.

Small businesses who qualify have one year to repay the loan after they receive the money.

