Belvidere car dealer Jack Wolf dies at 87

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jack Wolf, known for his auto dealerships throughout Belvidere, died last week at the age of 87.

After college, Wolf went to work for his father, Doc Wolf, at Wolf Chevrolet Sales.

Jack and his brother Bill took over the dealership and expanded the family’s automotive sales dynasty. He bought Pontiac-Cadillac-GMC in Belvidere in 1963, and Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat franchises in 1969.

In addition, Wolf served on the Board of Directors for the Belvidere Bank, was a founding member of the Boone County Community Foundation, a longtime member of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce, and a board member of Rock Valley College.

Wolf was also responsible for the construction of the Belvidere YMCA’s facility in 1968.

He was the recipient of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce’s Doctor of Civic Betterment Award in 2003.

The visitation for Jack will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL