Belvidere car dealership gets new name, owner

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Joe Hamblock, the long-time managing partner of Manley Ford Lincoln, has recently purchased the dealership, which will now be known as Hamblock Ford Lincoln.

Hamblock has been managing automotive dealerships for over 30 years, including a Brian Bemis dealership in Sycamore.

“Even though the name and logo are different, the faces are all the same. Our commitment to our customers, employees, and the community is stronger than ever,” Hamblock said in a statement.

Hamblock added that keeping ownership of the dealership in the community was an important factor in his decision.

Hamblock Ford Lincoln is located at 1800 N State Street.