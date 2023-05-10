BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of stateline kids now have a new set of wheels.

Belvidere’s Hamblock Ford Lincoln hosted its 6th Annual “Build a Bike” event on Wednesday. They handed out over 100 bicycles, along with helmets, to local kids.

Businesses from all over the area donated the bikes.

The goal was to give children the chance to stay active and feel the freedom of biking.

“Seeing the kids get the bikes is the highlight of the whole event,” said Joe Hamblock, owner of Hamblock Ford Lincoln. “What’s really cool is the way the whole community gets to come together and supports the event.”

This was the seventh year for “Build a Bike.” They only had 30 bikes when it all started.

Organizers said that they are proud to have been able to triple that number.