BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere celebrated back to school with a food truck party on Tuesday.

The 2nd Annual “Back to School Food Truck Party” was held at the Community Center Complex of Boone County, 111 W 1st St. There was music, a bound house and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

Community groups were on hand to provide helpful information as well.

Of course, there was food as well. From hotdogs and barbeque to ice cream, there was something for everyone. Though the activities were free, residents had to pay for the food.

The party ran until 7 p.m.