A stateline city celebrated the end of summer on Sunday by using the day to highlight local businesses.

“Buchanan Street Stroll” brought people to Downtown Belvidere. There was live music, food trucks and vendors. There was also a car show that benefited “CASA.”

In addition, the restaurant “La Costa Bora” celebrated four years in town.

The event is held once a month each summer, making this the final one for this season.

“Today actually feels like the last ‘hurrah’ of the summer,” said Amy Nord, executive director of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, school starts this week. Everybody is looking for fun things to do, and there’s a lot going on every weekend, and we’re just super happy when people choose to come to our events and come visit our downtown.”

“Buchanan Street Stroll” has been a Belvidere summertime staple since 2019.