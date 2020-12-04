Belvidere celebrates scaled down Hometown Christmas this year

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — This time last year, people lined the streets for Belvidere’s annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
This year, the event added a food truck festival and a drive-through light show at Belvidere Park to create a similar celebration, but at a distance.
Local businesses set up festive displays and some handed out treats to cars as they pulled through.
Organizers hop the tweaked tradition this year will help brighten the community’s spirits.
“Even in these trying times, the park district is always trying to make sure there’s some sort of quality of life still being provided to the residents in the community. So we’re grateful that we’re still able to do this,” said Belvidere Park District executive director Mark Pentecost.
