Belvidere Chamber holds ‘trunk or treat’ so kids don’t miss out on Halloween fun

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Chamber of Commerce held a drive-thru “trunk or treat” event Friday so local kids wouldn’t lose out on the Halloween experience this year.

The event was held in the parking lot of Manley Motors on N. State Street.

Belvidere Chamber of Commerce President Doug Proudfoot says a number of community groups stepped up to make the event happen.

“This is so cool. I feel so sorry for the kids and trick-or-treating and events that have been canceled and can they go or can’t they go and again this is such a great thing to do for the kids.”

The Chamber says it has not ruled out holding the event again next year.

