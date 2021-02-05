Belvidere Chrysler Assembly plant to shut down next week

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers at the Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere will once again be off the job next week.

Production will be shut down for a week starting Monday, February 8th. United Autoworkers Local 1268 made the announcement on Facebook Friday.

Production is set to resume February 15th.

“We are working closely with our global supply chain network to manage the manufacturing impact caused by the global microchip shortage and will continue to make production adjustments as necessary,” said FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson.