Belvidere Chrysler extends layoffs two additional weeks

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers at one of the Stateline’s largest employers will be off the job for a little bit longer.

The layoff of Belvidere Chrysler workers has been extended for two more weeks. That’s according to an UAW email we received from an employee.

A three week shutdown had been planned originally. Workers could now return to work May 3.

A global microchip shortage is blamed for the slowdown. We are told the supply of chips will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

About 3,600 employees have been off the job since March 29th.

