Belvidere Chrysler plant cutting 150 jobs

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant is cutting 150 jobs from its production line.

According to a spokesperson, “The Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Ill., is rebalancing its staffing levels as it realigns production to meet global demand for the Jeep Cherokee. Following a review of its operations, 150 people will be indefinitely laid off, starting Feb. 20, 2021. The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority.”

The plant had closed down for two weeks this year, between February 8th and February 15th.

“We are working closely with our global supply chain network to manage the manufacturing impact caused by the global microchip shortage and will continue to make production adjustments as necessary,” FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson said at the time.