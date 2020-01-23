Belvidere Chrysler plant to shutdown for another week due to lack of demand

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Assembly Plant will shut down again for another week in February to “align production with demand.”

Fiat-Chrysler had previously shut down the plant between January 13th and 20th, and will resume production on January 27th.

Workers were scheduled to receive 90 percent of their pay during the initial shutdown.

