Belvidere Chrysler plant to shutdown ‘to align production with demand’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Assembly Plant is set to temporarily shut down to “align production with demand”, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The plant will close between January 13th and 20th, and will resume production on January 27th.

Workers will receive 90 percent of their pay during the shutdown.

