BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the Stateline’s largest employers once again extends its shutdown.

A source at the Chrysler Plant in Belvidere tells us workers will be laid off through May 23.

It’s due to a microchip shortage. Initially, the shutdown was only supposed to last three weeks. We are told the supply of chips will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

About 3,600 employees have been off the job since March 29.