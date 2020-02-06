Belvidere Chrysler workers get big bonus

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Fiat Chrysler auto workers will be getting a late Christmas present.

The company says that all union employees will receive a check worth more than $7,000 as part of their profit sharing program. Around 44,000 employees in the US will receive the bonus.

This announcement comes at a good time, as workers at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will temporarily shut down for the week of February 17th. This will mark their third shutdown in less than six months.

The company also announced last week that it had offered buy out packages to thousands of full time workers. Employees have until March 11th to make a decision.

