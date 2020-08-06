Belvidere church feeds more than 300 needy families each week

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County volunteers are working to make sure the area’s needy families are able to have food on the table.

Belvidere First Assembly of God’s B1 Food Pantry, at 1105 7th Avenue, held its weekly pop up food giveaway Thursday afternoon.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry has been serving about 300 families every week, and say the number could reach 400 by the end of this week.

Organizers say the end of the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit could be the reason.

Those who drove through the church’s parking lot this morning received pantry items, meat and produce, with some of the fruits and vegetables coming from local green thumbs.

“We’ve had people that are growing gardens and bringing their vegetables from their gardens for us to distribute. So, we’re putting them in bags, homegrown tomatoes, homegrown cucumbers, whatever they bring in, we bag up and distribute out to people,” said Senior Pastor David Smith. “So, even those little gardens are coming in and contributing, so everybody in the community has a part in helping out their neighbor.”

The pantry serves only Boone County residents and is open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday.

