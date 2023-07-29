BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new school year is just around the corner as the calendar turns to August, and that means gearing up for school supplies.

Books, pencils, paper and backpacks; they’re always needed, but cannot always be afforded.

“It was one of those things that people worry about, and everyone knows this year everything’s more expensive,” said Adam Reardon of Redemption Church in Belvidere.

Four years ago, the church began giving away school supplies, starting with 75 backpacks handed out.

“We wanted to be able to say ‘hey, let us help you take care of some of that expense by just giving away free stuff,” said Reardon.

The giveaway has grown immensely since it’s inception. Today, around 400 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out at Belvidere’s General Mills Park. Quite the jump from humble beginnings.

“Spiral notebooks, just regular notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, highlighters, colored pencils. I mean, these are chocked full of school supplies,” Reardon said about the filled backpacks.

Terry Dearing and Brittany Shere brought their kids out to the giveaway, they say it not only eases the financial burden on parents, but teachers as well.

“We can give to this classroom even if we have to go buy other things, it kind of frees the budget up to help in other places that the teacher might need.”

Families also received free food, hygiene items and a for the kids, a toy to take home.

“It’s great for the community,” said Dearing. “It’s definitely something that’s needed and the turnout is awesome. There are tons of people here.”

The church hopes to make the event even bigger next year.