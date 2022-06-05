BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Pride Month celebrations continued in the stateline on Sunday.

One church reached out with the hope that people in the LGBTQIA+ community will feel comfortable attending. It was monumental, because it made the place of worship more inviting for everyone, without any judgement.

There is hope that this will set an example for others.

“We realize that God loves everybody, and we just want everybody to feel welcomed within the doors of our church,” said Beth Carson, pastoral associate at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

The church in Belvidere is celebrating Pride Month, as the institution is officially an open and affirming status.

“This is a special delegation within the United Church of Christ that just indicates that we are open to all gender, identity,” Carson said. “None of those things matter.”

Carson said that they appointed a task group to research and study more on the topic before the congregation voted on their decision. “Belvidere Pride” was also at the event.

Kylynn Mowell, president of the board of directors for “Belvidere Pride,” said that having the support of the church means a lot.

“This is a space where a lot of LGBTQIA+ folks have not had the greatest relationship with their religious upbringing or religious life, and I think having a space like this that is open and affirming gives them that opportunity to reconnect and heal to an aspect of their life that they might not have known how to access safely prior to this,” Mowell said.

Mowell added that, once people are able to meet at a common ground, learn from and educate one another, it can be a very humanizing experience.

“By creating a space that is inviting to everyone, you at least lay the groundwork to start those conversations, and it’s very hard to oppose something so strongly, or to fail to tolerate something when you know more about it,” Mowell said.

“Belvidere Pride” is just coming up on their one year anniversary. Their primary focus at the moment is to build a supportive online environment for people in the area who identify as, or allies of, the LGBTQIA+ community.