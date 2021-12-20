Belvidere community helping family after father and two sons are murdered

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere community members are already stepping up to help a local family after a father and his two sons were killed Sunday night.

Two women are looking for donations, and asked for help in two ways. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family, but they are also looking for items like diapers and clothes to give to the family.

“I have a 7-year-old and I can’t even imagine,” said Belvidere resident Bethany Thompson.

Andrew Hintt’s neighbors were in shock after finding out that he and his two young sons were murdered.

“It’s so horrific and you hear stories, but I guess it’s just different when it’s your community and it’s right down the road from you,” Thompson said. “It just hits you differently.”

Thompson lives down the road from Hintt’s house. She is hosting a candlelight vigil for him and the young boys Tuesday evening. She asked residents to bring clothes, diapers and other items for the boys’ siblings.

“I just feel so bad for these people,” Thompson said. “It’s the holidays, now there’s kids without a dad, it’s just terrible.”

Lacey Allison lives right across the street from the Hintt’s. She said that she did not hear or see anything the night of the crime.

“We just spoke with Andrew Saturday afternoon and actually saw him Friday evening, so it was a shock,” Allison said. “It was something I wasn’t expecting to wake up to at all.”

She has set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

“His fiancé is a stay at home mother of 5, he was the provider, and me and her had many talks about it through the summer when we would sit together. She would say if it wasn’t for him, she wouldn’t have anything,” Allison said. “It breaks my heart for her, now that not only are the other three children missing their father and their siblings, but now she’s missing her fiancé and they can’t continue their life together.”

The vigil will take place in the 600 block of Union Avenue on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Thompson said that the family could use diapers sizes 2 & 5, and clothes sizes boy 9 months, boy 2t and girl 3t.