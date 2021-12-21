Belvidere community holds vigil for murdered father and his two sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere is in mourning as they remember the three lives that were tragically lost Sunday.

Loved ones and community members gathered in front of Andrew Hintt’s home for a vigil on Tuesday evening. Cries could be heard coming from the crowd and family could be seen hugging each other.

It was clear that they are devastated by the loss of three family members.

“He was a 31-year-old just full of life,” said Theresa Thompson, Hintt’s aunt. “A really great dad.”

Hintt and his son’s loved ones huddled together in the cold, visibly emotional about the lives that have been lost.

“I’m proud to be his family. He would give everything for all of his children. I’m sure with this tragedy he did something with his boys so they didn’t….” said Thompson. “The boys were rambunctious little boys, 5 and 7. They loved all sorts of things sports and Minecraft…and they were just so full of life. “At that age, just full of everything, you know. Energy crazy, rambunctious boys, you know.”

The family was surrounded by community members, including Belvidere’s mayor and a local pastor.

“I don’t have words. As a pastor, I’ve never had to prepare for something like this. We’re all crying together, we’re all hugging together,” said Pastor David Smith of Belvidere First Assembly of God. “It’s just going to hurt, and there’s something about when you can hurt beside them and carry the pain with them a little bit.”

Family is hoping that the individual that killed Hintt and his sons is found.

“I know that whether it’s in jail he’s caught, or whether someone finds him, they will make sure he pays for this, for what he did to two innocent little boys, and I hope that he doesn’t rest until someone finds him,” Thompson said.

Police are still looking for Hintt’s stolen vehicle, a 2018 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with Illinois plates ““CT92923.” Do not approach the vehicle if it is spotted, and instead call the police.