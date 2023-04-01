BELVIDERE, Ill (WTVO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through Davis Junction and Belvidere on Saturday.

An EF-1 tornado is rated on the Enhanced Fujita scale to have had 3-second wind gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour. The NWS estimated the tornado had winds of up to 100 miles an hour and traveled 27.7 miles.

According to the Belvidere Fire Department, “Multiple calls for service throughout Belvidere were received including gas leaks, reports of trees on houses, an electrical fire, and an elevator rescue. Mutual aid engine companies that were in staging were able to respond to all calls for service during this time.”

The roof of the Apollo Theater collapsed as 260 attendees gathered for a performance by the heavy metal band Morbid Angel. A 50-year-old man was killed. Dozens were wounded.

“The Apollo Theater was in the direct path of significant damaging winds that had also uprooted and broken large trees as it went through Belvidere,” the fire department said.

The exact path of the tornado will be released in the coming days.

“We have three survey teams out today looking at damage across parts of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lee, Ogle, La Salle, Ford, Iroquois, Benton, and Jasper counties today. Sifting through the damage reports and performing any ground surveys will continue to take some time here,” NWS Chicago said.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Machesney Park.

The NWS said it was aware of the damage path in Rockford and would release its findings later this weekend.

The damage path of Friday’s storm in Rockford. (Photo: City of Rockford)

NWS had also confirmed a tornado near Caledonia where a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning. A tornado debris signature was observed from the Milwaukee doppler radar, but there has been no official word on strength of the tornado.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Saturday that included Boone County among other counties impacted by Friday night’s tornadoes.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” said Pritzker. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”