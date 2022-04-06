BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere District 100 Board of Education has announced the new Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Cassandra Schug will begin her role as Superintendent on July 1. She will take over the position from Dr. Daniel Woestman, who has led the district since 2016. Schrug has been an educator in Wisconsin and Illinois for over 25 years.

She has served as the Superintendent of Schools in the Watertown Unified School District for the past 11 years, where she added a preK-9 dual language program and implemented K-12 STEM programming. Under her leadership, 88% of schools in the district exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations on the most recent state report card.

Schug, who got her PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin Madison, has a number of administrative roles under her belt. She was the principal at West Bend East High School in West Bend, Wisconsin as well as associate principal at Nathan Hale High School in the West-Allis West Milwaukee School District, the district where she also served as director of academics and assessment for a time.

Schug served as a teacher in the West-Allis West Milwaukee School District, as well as the McHenry School District in Illinois, before her administrative roles. She serves on the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, and is looking forward to moving to the Belvidere community and becoming actively engaged in the city’s community organizations as well, according to Belvidere District 100.

Belvidere District 100 said that Schug is proud of the work that she has helped to lead in Watertown and is excited to bring her skills to District 100.