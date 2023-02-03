BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere doctor was recognized for her hard work on “National Women Physician Day.”

Dr. Kimberly Miller of Crusader Community Health was nominated by her peers to receive the honor. She joined Crusader in 2021 and is now the Family and Adult Department chair.

Miller is credited with demonstrating exceptional leadership and mentoring skills, all while providing high quality care to her patients.

The mother of two said that it is important for women in the health care field to support one another.

“We have a lot of female providers within primary care in particular, and, so, making sure that they enjoy their jobs,” Miller said. “That they’re doing the work that they want to do and are able to do that and keep that work-life balance as well.”

State Representative Dave Vella presented Miller with the honor.