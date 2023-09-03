BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late Saturday night fire caused thousands of dollars in damages to a Belvidere home.

Firefighters were called to a possible house fire in the 100 block of W. Perry Street around 9:46 p.m., according to the Belvidere Fire Department. Smoke was coming out of the front door of the residence.

Crews arrived to find that all occupants of the house had evacuated. Firefighters were assisted in putting out a kitchen grease fire by Belvidere Police.

The cause of the blaze appears to be accidental. Damages were estimated to be at $25,000.

The family was displaced for the night due to smoke damage.