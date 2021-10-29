Belvidere family gets surprise of their life on Friday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere family achieved their dream of becoming homeowners Friday thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Demarcus Davis said he has lived in an apartment his whole life, along with his mother, and said he’s happy they will soon have a house to call their own.

“Coming from over there, from an apartment to this house, it’s going to be a little better, a little more freedom, so I can’t wait,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Boone County helped with the construction of the home.

“Here in Boone County, so far, all of our projects have been new construction. This is our 12th home that’s being constructed here, and then we have another property to build on, and another that [it] looks like we’ll be acquiring in the next few weeks,” said president Henry Repay.

Repay said the Davis family qualified for Habitat for Humanity’s selection process.

“So, it’s based in part on their ability to pay as their need. The selection process is anonymous, so the family is presented as A,B, C and so forth and the selection is made each year,” he said. “Things should progress pretty quickly here after this so they’ll be painting cabinets, trim things like that but we’re hoping to have them in by Thanksgiving.”

Davis said he’s anxious to move in.

“I’m just going to say I’m happy for my mom and happy for myself that we can live here and hopefully it’ll hold up and we can keep it forever,” he said.

More information on Habitat for Humanity’s selection process can be found on their website.