Belvidere family holds birthday party for murdered father and sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Andrew Hintt and his two sons, who were murdered in Belvidere, hosted a birthday party on Sunday for the deceased.

While they said that they would not wish this on anyone, they are beyond thankful for the communities support.

“We wanted to honor him and continue to do something and celebrate all of us together,” said Theresa Hintt, Andrew’s aunt.

Hintt and Maddie Way, Andrew’s fiancé and mother of the two sons, said that Andrew would have been 32-years-old this week and his son Sebastian was almost six. Andrew and Sebastian, along with Andrew’s son Benjamin, were murdered at their home in Belvidere, days before Christmas.

Hintt and Way said that, while it is still hard, the party was about celebrating.

“It’s my birthday, it’s my fathers birthday, and it was Andrew’s birthday the other day as well as his son Sebastian’s next month,” Hintt said. “We wanted to come together, because this is something that Andrew and I talked about, having a big party when he came back here in February.”

Pictures of Andrew and the boys were displayed on the walls, a reminder of lives taken too soon. Hintt said that she is having a hard time coping, and that some days are better than others.

“I’m still a wreck, but taking it day by day, because I know that he’d want us to get on with everything,” Hintt said.

Way said that she is trying her best to be strong while trying to adjust to their new normal.

“I have to get up everyday for my other kids, so that’s where my main focus is at because if I didn’t focus on them, I’d probably just be in bed all day, but unfortunately the world does continue on even when yours has stopped,” Way said.

The event was held at Dodge Lanes, 1940 N State St., until 7 p.m. and the entire community was invited to come out. There were raffle prizes, and the money raised will go to savings for Andrew’s three surviving kids.

For those who could not make it out but still wish to donate to the family, donations can be sent through Zelle to (815) 721-9845 or to @tethompson80 on Venmo. Residents can also send donations through Paypal to jbjcreations1@gmail.com.