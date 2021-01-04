Belvidere Family YMCA collecting donations for families impacted by COVID-19

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local Y is stepping in to help the community fill a need created by COVID-19.

The Belvidere Family YMCA is collecting household and personal hygiene supplies. They’re looking for items such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper, diapers, and masks.

Administrators say the donations will go to people forced to quarantine at home due to the coronavirus.

“The health department is a big part of it and their contact tracers have found people in need, I mean, when you get put in quarantine you don’t stop being in need, but you’re not able to access some of the supplies you normally would,” said Jen Jacky, the CEO for Belvidere Family YMCA.

Donations can be dropped off at the Belvidere Y no Locust Street through Friday.

