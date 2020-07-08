Belvidere father and son killed in fiery crash

MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO) — 49-year-old Harold E. Switzer, Jr and 26-year-old Harold Switzer III were killed Tuesday in a fiery rollover crash on I-90, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials say their black Pontiac was traveling west on I-90 at 10:59 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and overturned several times, becoming engulfed in flames.

Both men were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Both men are from Belvidere.

The crash is still under investigation.

