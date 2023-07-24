ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlos Escobar Alzamora, 28, a previously convicted felon, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for felony possession of a machine gun.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle at 12th Avenue and 7th Street in Rockford at 7:58 p.m. on March 5th, 2022.

During the stop, police said Escobar-Alzamora got out and ran. During the foot chase, police said he fired a weapon, then discarded it before he was taken into custody.

Police later discovered the handgun had been altered to make it fully automatic.

Alzamora was sentenced on Friday.

The sentencing is part of a U.S. Justice Department prosecution initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods, designed to reduce violent crime in northern Illinois.